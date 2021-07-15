DCJ Insurance acquires Real Insurance
Chesterfield-based DCJ Insurance Group has announced the acquisition of Real Insurance Group, subject to regulatory approval.
It is the GRP-owned broker’s second transaction in 2021 and follows the purchase of Lincoln-headquartered commercial broker J E Sills & Sons in March.
Real Insurance, a commercial broker based in Mansfield, was founded in 1976. It was a member of Marsh UK’s network business, which was also acquired by GRP earlier this year and rebranded to Hedron Network.
Stephen Ross
