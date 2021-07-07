Police in nationwide ghost broking crackdown

The City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) executed ten warrants last week as part of a crackdown on ‘ghost broking’ across the country, resulting in seven arrests.

Ghost broking is a tactic used by fraudsters who sell fake car insurance through a number of different methods.

The arrests formed part of a week of action led by officers from IFED, a specialist police unit dedicated to tackling insurance fraud which is hosted by the City of London Police.

