Thomas Carroll turnover nears £12m
Thomas Carroll Group has reported rising profits for the year ended 31 December 2020, with revenue nearing £12m and its client retention rate hitting 96%.
According to a filing on Companies House, the broker’s pre-tax profit increased to £1.9m in 2020, up from £1.7m in 2019.
Moreover, its gross profit hit nearly £11.3m in 2020 (2019: £10.8m), and turnover also increased by 4% to £11.7m, compared to £11.2m in the preceding year.
The insurance broking division also reported a rise in operating
