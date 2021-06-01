Headline makers - June 2021

The top 5 most read

The hottest stories from April on www.insuranceage.co.uk

Jon Dye to step down as Allianz UK CEO

Allianz has announced that UK chief executive officer, Jon Dye, will be exiting at the end of November 2021. He will be succeeded by Colm Holmes, currently CEO of Aviva General Insurance. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7542891

“Wake-up call” for brokers as FCA zones in on fair value

The regulator sends a shot across the bow to brokers about leaseholder buildings insurance as the sector