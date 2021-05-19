Howden acquires specialist medical and healthcare broker MPRS

Howden Broking, formerly known as Hyperion Insurance Group, has bought Medical Professional Risk Solutions (MPRS), a specialist insurance broker for the primary care sector, for an undisclosed sum.

The broker said the acquisition adds further expertise to its Health & Care division as it continues to invest in specialisms to support clients. The deal follows the acquisition of superyacht broker STA Group in March, after the business revealed that it had a number of UK deals still in the