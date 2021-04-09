Clear targets net zero carbon emissions by 2030

As companies have started to move towards more environmentally friendly business models, The Clear Group has announced its first steps towards achieving net zero carbon emissions.

Over the past 12 months, the team at Clear has been collecting and analysing data on its environmental impact, to uncover its carbon footprint as a business.

Dan Innes, a director at Clear, said: “We have ten years to achieve a 30% reduction in our emissions, which is ambitious but necessary.

“Our first initiatives