BI test case: Brokers buried under avalanche as clients clamour to claim

Brokers have criticised the way the outcome of the business interruption test case has been reported in the national media, arguing that it gave policyholders false hope.

Speaking to Insurance Age, brokers reported that they have been inundated with calls and emails from hopeful clients since the Supreme Court judgment on BI Covid-19 claims was published on Friday 15 January.

But while the Court did rule largely in favour of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which brought the case on