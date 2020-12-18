Marmalade unveils pay-as-you-go policy for young drivers

Marmalade has launched a new pay-as-you-go offering for young drivers.

The Peterborough-based broker claimed this is the first policy of its kind in the UK market and noted that the product will allow drivers to pay specifically for the miles they use on a car where they are not the main named driver.

It detailed that miles driven will be tracked by Marmalade’s App and Tag system, which it said uses specialist smartphone telematics technology to record how users drive.

The policy is