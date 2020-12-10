Broker asks to face jury on sexual assault charge - report

CGI director, Daniel Wilkinson, 52, of Lichfield, has denied sexually assaulting a woman at a London hotel in 2017.

Staffordshire Live reported that he allegedly grabbed the woman’s bottom and crotch over her clothes.

Lavender Hill Magistrates Court heard Wilkinson request a trial by jury at Inner London Crown Court.

Another hearing at Lavender Hill is due on 7 January.

CGI was acquired by Partners& last year as part of the formation of the £65m GWP new broker.

Partners& commented: “This