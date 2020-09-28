Clear CEO reveals next steps after "brilliant" Brokerbility deal

Clear Group chief executive officer Howard Lickens has hailed the firm’s acquisition of Brokerbility as a “brilliant deal”.

He told Insurance Age that the transaction was two years in the making and noted that it is “three or four times bigger than anything we’ve done before”.

“I first made the initial advance two years ago, so it’s been a long time,” Lickens explained.

“We did hold off for a couple of months or so whilst we were figuring out whether the world would stop turning. I’d love to