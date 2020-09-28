Clear CEO reveals next steps after "brilliant" Brokerbility deal
Clear Group chief executive officer Howard Lickens has hailed the firm’s acquisition of Brokerbility as a “brilliant deal”.
He told Insurance Age that the transaction was two years in the making and noted that it is “three or four times bigger than anything we’ve done before”.
“I first made the initial advance two years ago, so it’s been a long time,” Lickens explained.
“We did hold off for a couple of months or so whilst we were figuring out whether the world would stop turning. I’d love to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Clear buys Brokerbility
- Dive-In: Focus on mental health amid Covid-19
- Hiscox urged to start paying BI claims after test case judgment
- Aston Lark hires UK Retail MD
- FCA signs death warrant for dual pricing
- FCA warns brokers to "pay close attention" after dual pricing ban
- Brokers welcome FCA's crackdown on dual pricing