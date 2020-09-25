Dive-In: Focus on mental health amid Covid-19

At the insurance diversity event Dive-In RSA’s chief claims officer Karl Helgesen contextualised the conversation around mental health.

He pointed out that uncertainty, isolation and lack of structure which came as a result of Covid-19 have exacerbated mental health problems for many people.

Lonely

In his speech Helgesen highlighted that 10% of adults in the UK reported feeling lonely prior to the pandemic but this figure had increased to 24% just two weeks into lockdown.

Helgesen was joined