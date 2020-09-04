Insurance Age

Brokers under attack as FCA identifies "risks of harm" in sector

warning2
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has urged brokers to take action after it identified a number of “significant risks of potential harm” that need to be addressed by the sector.  

In a Dear CEO letter to personal and commercial lines brokers, Roma Pearson, head of department, retail general insurance at the regulator, outlined the FCA’s view of the key risks that brokers could pose to their customers or markets and advised brokers to assess their strategies to reduce them.

“We have

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Podcast

Most read

  1. UK Broker Awards: Tune in on Friday
  2. QBE group CEO exits after conduct investigation
  3. Tulsi Naidu exits as Zurich UK CEO
  4. Deadline extended for AA takeover talks
  5. Zurich names new UK CEO
  6. Parliamentary call for Co-op to review Markerstudy deal
  7. News analysis: Can brokers weather the recession storm?

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: