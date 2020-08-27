Ecclesiastical launches hub for education brokers

As schools prepare to reopen their doors to all pupils in September, specialist insurer Ecclesiastical has launched The Hub for Education, an online portal developed to help brokers and their education clients manage strategic and operational risks.​

The hub, which is available to Ecclesiastical customers and brokers, provides insight, information, tools, checklists and a dedicated risk advice line, to help all types of education establishments a range of risks.

According to Ecclesiatical, The