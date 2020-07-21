CMA launches official inquiry into Ardonagh’s Bennetts deal

The regulatory body must make a decision on whether to refer the merger for further investigation by 16 September this year.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has propelled forward with a phase one merger inquiry into Ardonagh Group’s £26m deal to acquire motorcycle specialist broker Bennetts.

The launch comes following an initial investigation and call for comments about whether or not the deal would result in a “substantial lessening of competition”.

At phase one, the CMA determines whether it believes that the merger results in a realistic prospect of a substantial lessening of competition. If so, the CMA has a duty to launch an in-depth assessment (phase two), although merging parties may offer to modify aspects of the transaction to ‘remedy’ any competition concerns identified.

Ardonagh Group announced the Bennetts deal in February this year.

Carole Nash

The CMA move is not thought to be unexpected given the business is already the parent company of motorcycle specialists Carole Nash, which it purchased in 2017, and Footman James.

Ardonagh declined to comment.

When the CMA launched the initial investigation it stated: “The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002 and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.”

Atlanta

At the time of the deal announcement, Ardonagh stated that Bennetts will join Autonet, Carole Nash and Swinton as part of its Retail platform, Atlanta, which is led by Ian Donaldson.

Most recently it bought the holding companies of Broker Network and Irish broker, Arachas.

In addition, last month Ardonagh announced a £1.9bn refinancing including a $300m war chest for further M&A.

