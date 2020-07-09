Where has the industry got to with diversity and inclusion?

Broker Extra 2020: Insurance industry leaders need to educate themselves to improve representation as panellists urge the sector to act now.

The panel: Sharon Bishop, CEO of Close Brothers, Lisa Powis, founder of Fresh Insurance Group, Gareth Mutema, senior account handler at Churchill Insurance Consultants and member of the Insurance Cultural Awareness Network’s steering committee, Johnny Timpson, protection specialist at Scottish Widows and the Cabinet Office Disability Champion for the insurance industry.

The insurance industry still has a long way to go to be inclusive and the conversation needs to shift from a focus on gender to include the BAME community and people with disabilities, according to the panellists.

Bishop commented that diversity is “very much on the agenda” in the insurance industry.

She explained that Close Brothers had focused a lot on role modelling and sponsorship, as well as reverse mentoring.

“If you don’t see people like you in senior management roles then you won’t believe that you can get there yourself,” she stated. “The tone from the top really matters”.

Targets

Bishop further encouraged companies to set targets around becoming more diverse, adding that “what gets measured gets done”.

According to Bishop, the coronavirus has given people time to reflect on what is important, highlighting that the horrific murder of George Floyd in the USA has put the focus on Black Lives Matter.

“It’s important that we have inclusion for everyone in society, that’s how we run businesses successfully,” she continued.

Adding: “We need to think about our unconscious bias because it’s in all of us.”

Bias

Meanwhile Mutema argued that unconscious bias is “keeping people in the talking phase” and stopping them from taking action.

He explained that the Insurance Cultural Awareness Network (iCAN) is working on education people and getting them to understand the issues.

“We have mentors who are senior leaders in the industry and this is tackling the issue of just talking about it,” Mutema added.

He continued: “When it comes to multiculturalism in the insurance industry the pace is slow.

“There needs to be a focus on opening up the dialogue and allowing speakers from other backgrounds to come in.”

Mutema noted that iCAN has published a book about multicultural role models in insurance, adding that “it has done very well”.

“People need to be able to identify themselves with leaders,” he continued.

Reporting

Mutema further noted that pay gap reporting as well as using data to identify areas that need improvement was a good step forward.

“There’s a lot of unconscious bias in recruitment and if there is accurate data reported from that stage we can see where the problem is,” he said.

Meanwhile, Powis stated that she had not had any issues as a female leader in insurance.

“But I would often go to events with just one or two women in a group of white men,” she commented.

Adding: “Diversity and inclusion needs to run through every company’s DNA and we have to make proactive changes.”

Powis further stated that the insurance industry is “nowhere near a balanced workforce”.

She agreed that a lack of action is part of the problem, adding: “Some companies are doing well but we need to shout more about what the issues are.”

Reputation

Powis called on the sector to encourage women and people from the BAME community to get into insurance.

“The industry’s reputation is not appealing to many people. But it’s a good career and we need more women and people with disabilities shouting about how good it is.”

Timpson highlighted that there are some good initiatives in the industry, including the Chartered Insurance Institute’s Insuring Women’s Futures.

He argued that structured support programmes are important and urged industry leaders to be conscious of diversity.

“When speaking at panels and events I always look at the agenda first,” Timpson explained.

“If it’s an all-male panel I’m not joining and if the event is held at a venue which is not accessible for people with disabilities then I’m not joining the panel.”

He further encouraged companies to have a leader on the management team who is responsible for inclusion.

Timpson added: “If ever there is a positive from Covid-19 it’s that some of the barriers will have come down.

“It has proven that flexible working is possible, which mainly benefits women. They can work the way they want to. Let’s embrace and shape the new normal.”

Timpson, who is a disability champion for the industry, stated that many companies try to use the excuse that it would be expensive to accommodate an employee with a disability.

“But the average cost for making a workplace accessible for a person with a disability is £75,” he added.

“What Covid has done, the overnight shift to working from home has blown away the idea that employees need to be present. The argument that you can’t be flexible doesn’t stand anymore.”

