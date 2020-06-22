Ardonagh buys Broker Network-owner Bravo Group

The consolidator announces $500m notes offering and flags £1.6bn equity valuation as it brings the network, along with Ethos Broking and Compass, back into the fold.

The Ardonagh Group has agreed to buy the holding companies of Bravo Group and Arachas and announced a $500m (£401.3m) notes offering.

Bravo Group comprises Ethos Broking and Compass as well as Broker Network, which Ardonagh, then Towergate, sold to HPS Investment Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners in 2016.

According to Ardonagh Bravo placed approximately £2.6bn of GWP, both directly through Ethos and indirectly through its networks last year.

Credit

Ardonagh further stated that it expected to enter into a credit facility agreement in respect of a senior secured term loan facility for an amount of £1,575m, a committed capital expenditures facility for an amount of £300m and a revolving credit facility for an amount of £171.5m.

The term facility and the committed capital expenditures facility are both being provided by direct lending funds managed by Ares Management Corporation, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, HPS, KKR, Oaktree Capital Management, L.P, Owl Rock Capital and other institutional lenders.

The revolving credit facility is being provided by a club of large, international banks, including existing lenders to the Group.

It also announced the reorganisation of certain equity schemes at an equity valuation of £1.6bn.

Deals

The proceeds will fund its deals to buy Bravo Group and Irish broker Arachas from HPS and MDP, as well as its purchase of Bennetts from Saga.

Ardonagh noted that with these acquisitions, on a pro forma basis, the Group would have generated total pro forma income of £814.2m and total pro forma adjusted Ebitda of £275.5m, in each case for the twelve months ended 31 March 2020.



David Ross, chief executive officer of Ardonagh, commented: “Today’s announcements represent an important step in the continued development of Ardonagh’s multi-product and multi-channel platform through sustained focus on organic growth and selective acquisition strategy, as we continue in our ambition to excel as the largest independent insurance broker in the United Kingdom and amongst the largest globally.



“Bravo and Arachas are two strong, resilient businesses which are highly complementary to the Ardonagh platform and will allow us to further increase our diversification across products, channels, carriers, income producers.

“Our highly diversified business has enabled us to remain resilient as we navigate the recent challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

