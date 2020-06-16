Broker Week: How are brokers adapting to Covid-19?

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Edward Murray, in association with Applied Systems, explores how brokers have adapted how they work in response to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

The UK is slowly beginning to lift the shutters on the lockdown, which came into force on 23 March.

Insurance Age, in partnership with Applied Systems for Broker Week, has spoken to brokers about their experience of working from home and these were reported in the survey published last month. Here we take a closer look at some of the findings and speak to a range of companies about their own experiences.

Some, tragically, have lost colleagues to Covid-19. Others have been fortunate to avoid loss at this most personal level. All have had to adapt quickly and overcome significant operational challenges.

In the first part of our analysis we delve into the adaptations required to work from home and common issues experienced across the market.

Working from home

The vast majority of brokers have been working from home since the lockdown began and 88% of those surveyed have been working there full-time. Just 6% have worked full-time from the office. The remaining 6% have fluctuated between the two.

This broad experience in the market tallies with individual companies. The Ardonagh Group said that more than 90 percent of its 6,000-plus staff were working from home and all but a handful of its 130-odd offices were closed.

“We are rotating those who are not working from home,” said Fiona Claybrook, group HR director for The Ardonagh Group. She added: “There are very few who are permanently working in the offices.”

This was a story reflected by another large company in the sector, PIB Group. Within a 48-hour weekend period, all its 1,300 staff were set up to work from home. Fiona Andrews, chief people officer at PIB Group, said: “We did not have anyone remaining in the office. For each site there were one or two people designated as site managers.”

These people could pop in, if needed, and were issued with a keyworker letter to ensure they had appropriate paperwork in the event of having to show it to a relevant authority.

In general, the feeling among individual firms was that the transition to working from home had been managed effectively and that despite the upheaval, operations and service levels had been maintained. Where there were hiccups, these were short-lived.

Common issues

One of the issues highlighted in the survey was the availability of sufficient laptops. As the country switched almost overnight to homeworking, the demand for hardware, and in particular laptops, went through the roof.

Some foresaw this and ordered ahead of the crowds. Andrews commented: “We bulk ordered a lot more laptops before they became difficult to get hold of, and so we were able to get the equipment to people who needed it very quickly.”

Claybrook at Ardonagh Group says the company’s buying power helped, but admits: “There were some hardware challenges in terms of supply and demand at the point of lockdown.”

Highlighting a challenge that was also flagged by others in the survey, she added: “We were not used to having that many people working from home. The IT team had to do a lot of work around getting the licences for secure access into certain applications.”

In general, these logistical issues were quickly dealt with and brokers proved in their droves that when needed, they could take their work home with them and keep servicing clients effectively.

Part two of this analysis will be available on the Insurance Age website tomorrow so please check back to learn more about communication, insurer response and stress testing amid the Covid-19 pandemic. And be sure to follow Applied Broker Week which is being run on sister site, Insurance Hound.