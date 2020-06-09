FCA zones in on broker resilience amid Covid-19 outbreak

Watchdog surveys 13,000 firms as it seeks to understand the effect Covid-19 is having on the finances of regulated firms and guide its supervisory actions.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is conducting a survey to find out how firms have been impacted financially by Covid-19.

The survey has been emailed to 13,000 cross-sector firms and Branko Bjelobaba, managing director at compliance consultancy Branko Limited, noted that this will include a “very good sample size” of general insurance brokers.

Last week the regulator sent out a communication to affected firms where it announced that it would conduct the survey and that businesses would receive it either on 4 June or 8 June.

Integrity

The regulator stated: “At the FCA, our core responsibilities include protecting consumers and enhancing the integrity of the financial markets. We know that financial stresses can put additional pressure on firms and so we are seeking to understand the effect Coronavirus (Covid-19) is having on the finances of the firms we regulate and better guide our supervisory actions.”

The watchdog detailed that firms will have seven days to complete the survey and that companies that receive it are required to provide the relevant information.

According the Bjelobaba, the data is being collected so that the FCA can “have a finger on the pulse regarding regulated firms”.

He added: “It’s a snapshot survey that will spot any particular trends, especially if they then analyse the data per sector and compare brokers with brokers.”

Bjelobaba noted that he, along with a few other compliance consultancies, had met with the FCA last week to discuss the survey.

He added that some of the questions asked might be “confusing” for smaller brokers, for example where the regulator asks for net profit and loss in a given period, but explained that the FCA is expecting answers on a ‘best effort basis’.

“The survey is there to gauge the impact on financial resilience,” he continued.

Legitimacy

Meanwhile, in a communication to clients, compliance business RWA warned that some brokers had questioned the legitimacy of the FCA’s message, following the scam email purporting to be from the FCA which targeted brokers last month.

RWA further confirmed that the survey is genuine and urged brokers to complete it within seven working days of receipt.

It added: “Nevertheless, we would continue to implore all our clients to remain vigilant of the increased risk of cybercrime and online scams during lockdown.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.