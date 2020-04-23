The working from home diaries: Norrie Erwin

Insurance Age finds out how Norrie Erwin, managing director at Carrot Insurance, has adapted to changes in working practices amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

As the Covid-19 outbreak brings unprecedented change to the way that we work, Insurance Age has caught up with some familiar faces in the insurance industry to see how they’ve adapted.

Today, we talk with Norrie Erwin, managing director at Carrot Insurance.

What is your work from home situation and where is your work station?

I am really lucky and have created an office in my home. It needed tidying out and had become the overflow room for all sorts of bits and pieces however it’s now spick and span and a nice working environment for me to retreat to on a daily basis.

What have you found to be the main advantages and challenges of working from home?

No commuting is a definite plus. Even although I only live 15 miles from the office effectively I have gained one and a half hours per day travelling time which can be used more productively.

I also find there are less distractions although I miss the social element of working in an office and engaging with our teams and business partners face to face. The body language can tell you a lot about how people are actually thinking.

I also miss being able to react spontaneously which is much easier in an office environment.

Any tips on keeping a business running smoothly and efficiently during this period?

In what is certainly a very challenging time communication and teamwork are even more vitally important. It’s been very motivating to watch people grow and develop as new and different challenges have appeared on a daily basis.

We effectively transformed our business to working from home in a matter of days which, given we operate within a regulated environment, was no mean feat and a real tribute to all our teams both in the front line and support.

We have recognised also this is a time of stress for our customers and have looked to ensure we are empathetic to their additional requirements at this time and have set up a number of support initiatives and advice to assist.

For some of our staff working from home is a completely new experience so we are ensuring communication channels are open and a guide to working from home developed.

“Teams” online video communication has proved invaluable for keeping people in touch with each other.

Following the pandemic, do you anticipate remote working practices changing in the long term?

I absolutely see positive change and a greater use of technology and less travel particularly overseas. Office layouts will adapt and change with opportunities for more creative use of space.

People will work more flexibly and productivity will actually increase. Managers will adapt to teams working in diverse locations. I feel the benefits including in lifestyle will far outweigh the challenges.

I actually think it’s really important we don’t just recreate what was there before but use the opportunity to learn and develop. Trusting people to get on with the job and deliver will be paramount.

What have you found to be the biggest distraction at home?

Clearly my cocker spaniel “puppy“, (he is actually 12), has not heard of social distancing.

He comes to work with me now every morning, loves taking part in the video conferencing, and certainly let’s me know if he disagrees with anything that’s being discussed. We are however together going through a large number of biscuits!

How are you getting your daily exercise?

Actually I’ve managed to reintroduce exercise into my daily routine mainly through dusting down my bike and going for a cycle.

I’m not sure I’ve mastered the gears yet though as I seem to be overtaken at random and look as if I’m not pedalling at all!

I am however looking forward once this is over to the golf club reopening so I can enjoy a few holes, a pint and some banter with my buddies.

