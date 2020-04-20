Blog: What brokers need to know about product recall exposure for SMEs

CFC's Lucie Dean discusses what brokers can do to help their SME manufacturing clients.

If you search for a washing machine or dryer at the moment, you’ll be flooded with information about a recall of up to 519,000 units of various Whirlpool brands, which could potentially overheat or catch fire.

Whilst this is a significant event for Whirlpool, it is just one example of product recalls that occur in the global manufacturing industry on a daily basis – the true impacts of which can often be underestimated by the manufacturer with potentially devastating consequences.

No manufacturer can afford to ignore their product recall exposure, but this is particularly true in the SME space where competition is high, profit margins are squeezed, and customers can easily find an alternative supplier.

Recall

The main thing for a broker to consider when thinking about a manufacturing client’s exposure to a product recall event is the true cost of product withdrawal.

There are many costs involved when a product safety issue is discovered. Often, consideration is given to the cost of recalling the product itself – what is needed to remove it from shelves, the costs to store and destroy that product, the cost of notifying stakeholders of the incident, etc.

However, the true cost of a product recall incident goes much further than many manufacturers think.

It’s likely that a significant amount of rectification needs to be done. The manufacturing location may need a complete clean down to be fit for use and machinery may need to be repaired; the product may need to be remade and potentially redesigned; staff may need to work overtime.

This all comes at a cost. Then there’s the business interruption that the manufacturer will undoubtedly suffer: production lines may have been stopped, interrupting sales, credits may have been issued to key customers, and contracts may have been cancelled.

Reputation

Whilst the first party costs of a product recall often go ignored and uninsured, the most underestimated cost is the impact that a recall can have on the reputation of the business.

The most challenging and expensive part of a recall is often keeping the business operational while facing intense public scrutiny.

A product recall incident can stick in the mind of a consumer, potentially driving them to competitor products over quality concerns for a significant period of time.

Where competition is high and profit margins are tight, the impact this could have on the survival of a business is significant in the SME manufacturing space.

Given the severity and media attention around the Whirlpool incident as an example, customers might start looking elsewhere for their next purchase, looking for quality in what is a significant household purchase.

Cover

Manufacturing clients may believe that a recall event will be covered by their more traditional insurance policies, such as general liability or products liability so it’s really important that brokers review what – if any cover – these afford.

Some may include an element of recall insurance, but coverage may be misleading. The business may be protected from third-party costs, but first party costs are generally not covered – or the cover is extremely limited.

Recall sub-limits are usually small and can often leave companies underinsured. Triggering these sub-limits can also be difficult as the wordings are narrow.

Only stand-alone product recall insurance provides the necessary first party indemnification to protect cash flow should the worst happen and allow a business to continue trading.

Presenting this as part of a full risk transfer proposal is an important part of the conversation that brokers should be having with all their manufacturing clients.

Without this cover in place, these businesses could find themselves with mounting costs as they deal with the fallout of a product withdrawal, with declining sales and public perception stacking the odds against them.

Lucie Dean is underwriter, product recall, at CFC Underwriting