Broking break: And finally

My mentor / Working from home / Pet of the month / On the spot / Charity corner

My mentor

My first and probably my main mentor in my early days was John Barnett. He was one of life’s real characters, very bombastic, but he taught me some key lessons early on. These included getting my ACII and teaching me that “the client is king”. I would attend client meetings with him and learnt valuable social and interaction skills simply by observing how he conducted these. One of my favorite lines to this day was when he opened up one client meeting with the words: “Well you have got a few problems with your premiums this year but don’t worry because they’re nothing that money cannot solve.”

I try and pass on my experience and wisdom (?) to all of the younger members of our business. I find mentoring and helping them solve problems enjoyable and rewarding. One of my favourite lines is: “You can only control the controllable – so don’t worry about what you cannot.” Many younger people worry about situations they are in and coaching them to find the right solution brings a smile to my day.

Neil Campling, CEO – UK operations, Verlingue

Working from home

Jonathan McArdle, development leader at Marsh

Pet of the month - Seb, Once Call Insurance’s office dog

“Seb is a one-year-old Cockapoo. He likes sleeping on office chairs, compliance and pet insurance and dislikes vegan food, Monday mornings, Sheffield Wednesday F.C. and sitting for photos”

On the spot

▶ My most vivid dream was…

…from when I was a child. It was about some sort of evil garden gnome that would chase me and my family and throw jagged pieces of metal at us. I certainly don’t want to know what that means on a subconscious level.

▶ I was last told off…

…by my personal trainer when he discovered that I had one or two (or three) beers when I took out my team to recognise several months of successful trading. That was certainly not in the meal plan.

▶ My favourite podcast is…

…No Such Thing As a Fish – a very entertaining way to learn some useless facts.

▶ The strangest place I’ve discussed insurance was…

…inside the Crystal Maze whilst dressed as Richard O’Brien at a broker entertainment event.

▶ My most recent gig was…

…I haven’t been to a ‘proper’ gig in a while, but the last live show I went to see was the Christmas panto. (Oh no he didn’t…)

▶ I was last scared when…

…I got stuck under a log whilst ghyll scrambling in the Lake District, with running water splashing down onto my face. I was pretty sure that would be the end of me.

▶ My favourite nostalgic sweet treat is…

…Army & Navy sweets. They remind me of my next door neighbours from when I was a child. I used to go over there every day after school and if I was good, that was my reward.

Kenneth Carmichael, UK technology team leader, CFC Underwriting

Charity corner

To help support coronavirus volunteers, QBE is providing the insurance for a free community car sharing scheme in Bristol, which will provide a fleet of cars on loan from members of the local community to be used by charity workers, food bank and NHS volunteers, health workers and care workers.

People are asked to donate their unused cars for a week. The cars are inspected and fully insured, then given to frontline workers who use them to keep essential goods and services moving in Bristol.

Jon Dye, director of underwriting for motor at QBE Europe: “We are pleased to support this scheme which will help critical workers and services during these difficult times. It is more important than ever that we find innovative ways to help our customers and the communities in which they operate.”