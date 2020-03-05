Be Wiser stems losses in 2019 results

Broker posted a loss of £669,000 for 2019 as it projects a return to profitability in 2020 as a result of streamlining and reorganisation.

Be Wiser has published reduced losses in its full year results for 2019.

The broking group made a loss of £669,000 in 2019, an improvement from the £2.19m loss recorded in 2018. This is despite turnover falling from £26.1m to £21.8m over the same period.

Mark Bower-Dyke, chairman at Be Wiser, told Insurance Age: “We reduced staff numbers, we looked at our marketing budget, and basically looked at the structure of the business as a whole.

“We’re looking to grow and get ourselves into a position that we’re scalable. There’s been lots of work in that respect.”

As a result of the streamlining efforts, expenses at the business fell from £28.5m in 2018 to £22.6m in 2019.

Staff

Staff numbers at the broker have dropped from 657 in 2017 to 606 in 2018 and 506 in 2019.

In a statement, the company said that declining staff numbers were achieved “by natural wastage rather than redundancy”.

Bower-Dyke added: “It was more of a natural shrinkage. To reorganise, we reduced the amount of new business we were writing, which then has natural wastage.

“We repositioned people – we moved people around the organisation. The magic of being a smaller player is that you can realise people’s aspirations for their career, even when you’re shrinking.”

Future

Be Wiser is projecting a return to profitability in 2020.

Forecasts for the year include turnover of £23.2m and profit before tax of £2.2m. The broker is also expecting its policy count to grow around 6% from 137,000 to 145,000.

“We’ve seen organic growth and because we’ve got the cost base under control, we’ve seen profits at the bottom line,” stated Bower-Dyke.

“It was quite a testing time during 2018/19. What we’ve seen in 2019/20 is much more positive.”

Management

As well as streamlining, Be Wiser expects the improved results to come from customer service enhancements, stronger relationships with suppliers, and a strengthened senior management team.

In January 2020, Sharon Beckett took over the CEO role from Bower-Dyke, who became executive chairman at the broker.

Bower-Dyke continued: “Operationally, she’s one of the best directors I’ve ever come across. She understands the insurance industry, how to run call centres, and how to manage large numbers of people.”

