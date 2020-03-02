Headline makers - March 2020

The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month

The top 5 most read

The hottest stories from February on www.insuranceage.co.uk

Former Gefion and Qudos user Staveley Head goes into administration

Move follows solvency issues at the broker’s main former insurer as administrator initiates fire sale and says majority of Staveley Head’s 85 staff have been made redundant. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4427006

David Ross, CEO of Ardonagh Group – Taking on the world

Profile: David Ross, Ardonagh CEO, tells Insurance Age why he’s a lucky man and reveals his hopes for the group as he puts the challenges of the past five years behind him. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4423631

In Person: Amanda Blanc

Blanc chats to Insurance Age about her seven new roles, her thoughts on brokers and why she believes young people should choose a career in insurance. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4437061

Ardonagh signs on to buy Bennetts from Saga

Ardonagh’s Atlanta division has exchanged contracts to purchase the motorcycle specialist broker. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4435986

Searchlight Capital Partners takes majority stake in GRP

The deal sees founders Peter Cullum and David Margrett retain a minority stake in the company alongside Penta Capital. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4423391

Mental health in the workplace

Romero Group announced its investment in start-up We Are Wellbeing. The employee wellbeing firm offers mental, physical and financial health training to businesses, and counts the NHS and the University of Manchester as clients. We Are Wellbeing will offers its services to Romero staff, and expects to extend this to Romero clients in due course. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4428271

Willis Towers Watson launched its ‘respect at work’ programme. The programme will be supported by ‘respect at work’ guardians, who will receive specialist training to offer informal support and guidance to colleagues. The firm said the guardians were “hand-picked” based on their experience and skills. Willis Towers Watson has also launched a culture guide for managers and will be running internal workshops on building a “respectful workplace”. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4438436

Soundbites

At the moment we control about £200m in GWP. We think that with a really good strategic mix of organic growth and a buy-and-build strategy, which puts us firmly in the realms of consolidators, there is no reason why in 3-5 years’ time we couldn’t be a £0.5bn-plus broker Bob Darling, CEO of Jensten Group, outlines plans to grow the business<

Until further notice, we have made the business decision to suspend our trading relationship. We have alternative A-rated capacity providers available on our insurance panel and welcome our brokers to utilise these facilities Chris Patterson, group MD at Bollington, explains why the business cut ties with troubled insurer Gefion