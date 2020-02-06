Broking success: Sandip Barchha, director at Forces Solutions

Supporting the services: Sandip Barchha, director at Forces Solutions, tells Insurance Age how customer demand brought him back into insurance for the armed forces

▶ How did you get started in insurance?

Like most people, I fell into insurance. I joined a broker in Leicester after finishing university, which was meant to be short-term, and I was there for about four years.

When that broker closed down, my wife was working at a forces broker and suggested I join. Again, I was not really interested in it, but I thought it was a good way to get back into the industry. Somehow, I took to it like a duck to water.

▶ Why did you found Forces Solutions?

Forces Solutions was started more out of necessity than anything else. When the forces broker we worked at was taken over, my wife and I took redundancy and moved on.

Afterwards, I was being contacted with customers who I’d had really good relationships with. People were finding me on social media and asking for help.

I thought I had to come back to forces insurance in some sort of capacity. When you build up a reputation in a market, it is a little bit negligent to just walk away.

Forces Solutions was then set up in July 2017 and went live in April 2018.

We’ve got a policy wording with Markerstudy which is like nothing else in the market. We picked the best bits from every single one of their wordings

▶ How has the business developed?

We started Forces Solutions on our own, but we knew that we needed the know-how and finances to take it to the next level.

It really changed the game for us when Movo Holdings came on board in March 2019. Movo took a controlling stake in Forces Solutions, but we’re an independent firm with our own governance and own terms of business agreements with all suppliers.

As a Movo business, we’ve now got high level compliance support, management support and marketing support. We would have got there on our own, but it’s like taking the stairs. Movo allowed us to get an escalator to the next level. If you look at our figures, it’s one story before that date and a completely different story afterwards.

▶ When you were setting up Forces Solutions, how receptive were insurers?

They were very unresponsive. We talked to every major insurer from A to Z – they liked the concept, it was just too much work for them. When you put a forces proposition together, you’re almost rewriting policy wordings.

I had a pre-existing relationship with Markerstudy. When we set up Forces Solutions, I asked them for help. They had a lot of data, they knew me, and they knew the enthusiasm that we have. We’ve got a policy wording with Markerstudy which is like nothing else in the market. We picked the best bits from every single one of their wordings and put together our forces policy. I’m so proud of it. It’s very unique.

If one of the larger insurers were to knock on my door now, I probably wouldn’t want to speak to them.

▶ How competitive is the market for forces insurance?

There’s two elements. We’ve got direct competition and we’ve got indirect competition. Our direct competitor is Forces Mutual, which is my old firm. They’re the only other people within the military market space that do motor. Then we’ve got indirect competition – everybody out there who wants to sell motor insurance. We’ve got to keep an eye on both.

It’s a very price-driven market, but we have a proposition that’s second-to-none. The Armed Forces Covenant lists 14 ‘wishes’ that forces insurance should include, and we’ve covered every single one of them.

▶ Are members of the armed forces well-informed regarding their insurance needs?

We do a lot of marketing around that. Since December 2019, we have been the insurance partners of a company called Forces Compare [an advisory website for the armed forces], run by Alfie Usher who used to be in the military. He is now raising awareness of Forces Solutions, doing interviews with forces media.

It’s great because it allows us to have an ex-military individual in the firm. The forces can be a little bit of an elite club – it’s very difficult to open certain doors.

Next year, we want to have regional business managers who will go to local bases on a daily basis.

We’re not all about the selling. It’s about the story as well. It’s such an exciting time for us and it’s about fulfilling our potential

▶ What do you offer outside of motor?

We sell home and kit insurance through Cherish Insurance Brokers, which is part of GRP Group. Their ‘forces plan’ policy has been in the market for over 20 years.

Movo had an influence in that because they’ve got a good relationship with GRP.

Our travel offering launched in January 2019 in partnership with Just Travel. Standard insurance policies don’t cover deployment, whereas ours does.

▶ How will you promote your family of products in 2020?

We want to set up multiple channels so that we’re not reliant on one.

Our website is now up and running and it’s very self-sufficient. The second channel is Forces Compare and the third channel is getting out to bases ourselves.

It’ll start with myself. I’ll go to my local bases – that’s the plan for the next quarter. We want to build a friendship and understanding so that we are there if they need us.

▶ How does the Services Insurance and Investment Advisory Panel (SIIAP) help shape the forces sector?

There’s a triangle. The Ministry of Defence (MOD) have no understanding of the insurance business. The insurance industry has no idea what happens in the military and hence they put in exclusions in policies.

SIIAP put the MOD and specialist insurance firms in contact. They also vet people to visit military bases.

SIIAP is a bit of a fallen force now because Forces Mutual has consolidated three or four different brokers in the space.

▶ Do your motor policies include telematics?

The problem with telematics in the forces is that there is a reluctance for it. The reluctance is two-fold.

In the forces, an 18-year-old is not as reliant on their parents. They earn vast amounts of money and they don’t have any overheads. If they want to pay £4,000 or £5,000 on an insurance policy, then they have got the funding to do that.

The other thing with the forces is that their job is micromanaged day-in day-out. They sometimes feel that telematics is another form of micromanagement. We’re working with Ingenie, one of our partners, to raise awareness about telematics in the forces.

▶ What are your goals for 2020?

We’ve got some fantastic propositions to get out there. The message is that whatever your age, whatever your circumstances, we have a solution for you.

For us, it’s getting the balance right between the tell and the sale. We’re not all about the selling. It’s about the story as well. It’s such an exciting time for us and it’s about fulfilling our potential. We now have all the tools in place to do that.

[This article was updated on 7 February 2020.]