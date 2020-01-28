Clark Thomson profits double as it sets Marsh integration date

Broker’s trade and assets will be integrated as part of Marsh in April or May 2020.

Profits at Clark Thomson grew by 115% in 2019, results filed on Companies House have revealed.

Profit before tax at the Marsh-owned Scottish broker rose from £862,000 in 2018 to £1.85m in 2019.

The increase was mainly driven by falling expenses, as turnover dipped slightly over the same period.

Turnover fell 1% from £12.18m to £12.00m, and administrative expenses fell 10% from £11.36m to £10.22m.

The reporting period for 2018 was the 13 months to 30 April 2018, with the 2019 results covering the 12 months to 30 April 2019.

Costs

Clark Thomson referred to the market as “highly competitive” in its results.

It added that “aggressive strategies from competitors and from insurers… puts significant pressure on the company to retain existing business and to win new business”.

Discussing its improved efficiency, the firm credited the fall in expenses to lower staff compensation and benefit costs.

The amount spent on staff fell from £7.82m in 2018 to £7.08m in 2019.

This reflected the falling headcount at the business. The average number of staff fell from 204 to 185 over the period.

Marsh

The documents on Companies House also set a date for Clark Thomson’s integration with parent company Marsh.

It has been proposed that, either in April or May 2020, Clark Thomson will transfer the majority of its trade and assets to Jelf-owned Mountlodge Limited. Following this, Mountlodge intends to sell the business on to Jelf. Once these transfers are completed, Clark Thomson will be wound down.

Jelf bought Clark Thomson in April 2018 in a deal later revealed to be worth £23.3m. Marsh bought Jelf in 2015.

Following the deal, then-CEO Phil Barton told Insurance Age of his plans to integrate the two businesses.

Anthony Gruppo took over the role from Barton in March 2019 and it was announced that Jelf would be rebranded as Marsh Commercial six months later.

Insurance Age has since revealed that the business will be cutting 14 branches across the UK.

