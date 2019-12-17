Blog: Is it curtains for net-rated products?

Ann Peel, technical consultant at Insurance Compliance Services, discusses the potential impact of the FCA's latest interventions.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued finalised guidance for insurance product manufacturers and distributors to help ensure that customers receive value for money when buying insurance. Viewed alongside the proposed measures to tackle the so-called ‘loyalty penalty’, this represents a considerable challenge to the UK insurance market.

While insurance manufacturers (such as insurers) bear the brunt of this regulatory intrusion, insurance intermediaries and other distributors are also expected to take action. Distributors must understand the product manufacturer’s assessment of the value the product should provide. They are expected to monitor the products they offer and their distribution arrangements on an ongoing basis.

The guidance says that if a distributor identifies customer harm – not a simple task – they should inform the manufacturer and, if necessary, amend the way they distribute the product. This might include stopping the use of a particular distribution method, reducing the amount of remuneration they receive or ceasing to distribute the product entirely.

Questions

Understandably, firms are asking what they should do in terms of ‘product monitoring’ and what ‘customer harm’ might look like. The guidance is not specific but there are some clues as to what they should be considering, for example:

Does the product meet the needs of the target market?

Is the product being bought by customers outside the identified target markets?

Does the product disadvantage any vulnerable customers?

How does the product compare to others in the market?

Are there any restrictions that detract from customers being able to claim?

Are the terms and conditions clear and adequately brought to customers’ attention?

That said, the key question firms should be asking themselves is whether their remuneration for selling a product creates a conflict of interest. Their duty to act in the customer’s best interests may be breached where commission, fees and charges:

bear no reasonable relationship to their costs to distribute the product; or

incentivise them to propose or recommend a product which either does not meet the customer’s needs or does not meet them as well as another product would do.

Concerns

One of the FCA’s major concerns is where distributors work on the basis of a net rate from the product manufacturer and decide their own level of remuneration and the final price. The FCA says this could incentivise firms to set a price that doesn’t represent value for money for the customer.

The FCA also highlights add-ons sold by motor vehicle retailers, such as GAP and ‘scratch and dent’ policies where the customer receives no additional benefit from buying the product through the retailer rather than directly from an insurer or specialist insurance intermediary with lower prices.

Clearly, there are cases where the price of a product to the end-user is unjustifiably high and this seems most evident where the seller is a secondary or ancillary intermediary.

Business

Motor-dealers and the like could fall back on their core sources of income if the insurance remuneration dries up. However, if insurance firms are deterred from developing and marketing new and innovative products because of compliance fears, their businesses could be severely affected.

The lifeblood of insurance brokers and other professional insurance intermediaries is the income derived from meeting the insurance needs of their customers. There is a danger that, in doing the right thing and placing customers’ interests first in the way the new guidance suggests, they may lose the incentive to innovate and grow. In the end, customers’ interests will not be served if the result is a lack of choice and availability.

Ann Peel is a technical consultant for Insurance Compliance Services