Brunel Group launches employee benefits business

Brunel Group has expanded into the employee benefits and healthcare sector with the launch of a new company, Brunel Employee Benefits, Insurance Age can reveal.

The business has initially recruited four employees and is headed up by Anders Lewis, who was formerly with Gallagher.

Lewis takes on the role of associate director at Brunel Employee Benefits.

It will focus on providing current and new clients bespoke policies to suit their business’ needs, from private medical insurance (PMI) and death in service to group income protection and more.



Specialisms

Lewis commented: “Opportunities to join a company like Brunel do not come along every day, and certainly not when the job is to launch a new division.

“As the Group looks to expand its specialisms, Employee Benefits is a natural progression and one that can have a huge impact on the way we work with both existing and new clients.”

The new business will work with businesses of all sizes and the team will review existing arrangements or discuss options for packages, ensuring a combination of benefits which truly suit companies’ respective needs and budgets.

Growth

Group CEO Russell Lane commented: “We are excited to expand our services into the employee benefits and healthcare sector and offer clients extensive packages for their employees.

“Anders has brought with him many years’ experience in private medical insurance and we are delighted to have him as the key driving force for this new division.

“Having grown rapidly over the last few years, Brunel Employee Benefits forms a huge part of the Group’s future growth.”

Insurance Age revealed in October 2017 that Brunel had set up Brunel Insurance Brokers. The broker achieved chartered status in April 2018 and in March this year it bought South West-based Glentworth Insurance Services.

In June last year Brunel Professions was accredited as a Lloyd’s registered broker.

