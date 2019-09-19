Saga profits plummet in all operating areas

Underlying profit before tax fell 22.6% in retail broking and 53.3% in underwriting.

Saga has reported that its underlying profit before tax fell 52.1% to £52.6m across the group in the six months to 31 July 2019 (H1 2018: £109.7m).

In addition, underlying profit before tax in Saga’s insurance business fell 35.4% from £109.3m to £70.6m.

In retail broking, underlying profit before tax fell 22.6% from £63.7m to £49.3m. For its underwriting business AICL, this measure fell 53.3% from £46.5m to £21.3m.

Patrick O’Sullivan, chairman at Saga, partially blamed the slide in underlying profit before tax on a lower level of reserve releases from AICL and lower margins in Saga’s retail broking business.

Troubles

Earlier this year, Saga relaunched its insurance strategy following the £134.6m pre-tax loss it posted for the 12 months to January 2019. This rethink included the introduction of 3-year fixed price policies.

Lance Batchelor, group chief executive officer at Saga, commented: “We have made good progress against our strategic reset. The sales of our 3-year fixed price insurance are encouraging, and a higher proportion of customers are coming to us direct.

“We are pursuing a number of initiatives to further improve the performance of our insurance business.”

In June 2019, two months after Saga published its disappointing annual results, Batchelor announced that he would be stepping down as group CEO in January 2020.

The results announcement also confirmed that a replacement for Batchelor has not been selected yet.

Broking

Despite the 22.6% fall in underlying profit before tax, gross written premium in the retail broking business stayed relatively static, slipping 1.0% from £329.2m to £326.0m.

Written revenue in retail broking fell 4.4% from £135.1m to £129.2m. However, broker revenue did slowly tick upwards by 0.2% from £66.4m to £66.5m.

Batchelor said lower retail broking revenues were “driven by a decline in new business volumes as the group seeks to stabilise policies without comprising profitability, partially offset by an increase in the number of policies renewing”.

The number of policies sold by Saga fell 5.8% from 2,294,000 to 2,160,000. As a result, it said the gross margin per policy for home and motor combined had fallen from £81.20 to £75.50.

As its insurance rethink continues, the group expects gross margin per policy to fall between £71 and £74 in the second half of its annual reporting period.

Underwriting

It was a similar story for Saga in its underwriting business AICL. Despite the 53.3% reduction in underlying profit before tax, net earned premium only fell 8.7% from £105.0m to £95.9m.

However, the pure combined operating ratio increased from 97.0% to 100.1%.

The group pointed towards the 52.6% decline in reserve releases as a main driver behind the collapse in profit. Reserve releases had fallen from £38.0m to £18.0m.

Saga blamed claims developments in relation to its loss ratios and the change in the Ogden rate from -0.75% to -0.25% in July 2019.

O’Sullivan commented: “Claims inflation is running slightly ahead of expected levels in relation to theft and some other smaller components of risk, but this is within normal ranges overall and the level of reserve releases in the first half is in line with our expectations.”

