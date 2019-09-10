InsurTech UK welcomes 17 new members

InsurTech Futures: Addition of Aon and Digital Partners has helped the trade body grow to 86 members.

InsurTech UK has announced the addition of 17 firms to its membership.

The new entrants to the trade body include, Aon, Digital Partners, IDEX Consulting, and NCC Group.

Aon and Digital Partners join InsurTech UK as associate members, IDEX Consulting joins as a recruitment partner, and NCC Group joins as a cyber security partner.

Luisa Barile, treasurer at InsurTech UK and chief financial officer at Bought By Many, commented: “We are really excited about these new additions to our already thriving trade body.

“The enthusiasm to collaborate and support the community so far has been hugely encouraging and the more we can do to advocate for our sector and support the founders in building their businesses, the quicker we can overhaul the consumer experience and perceptions of insurance.

InsurTech UK now has a membership of 86 organisations.

The new cohort of start-ups includes Albany Group, Automated Insurance Solutions, Cazana, Digital risks, Distribind, Envelop Risk Analytics, Flock, Oasis Loss Modelling Framework, Quodex, Reviti, Stable Group, Vesuvio Labs, and VTX Partners.

Background

InsurTech UK launched with 31 members in November 2018, saying it wanted to be “the voice of the UK’s InsurTech community”.

It grew to 40 plus members with the addition of Lloyd’s and Hiscox in March 2019, and to 50 plus members with the joining of Aviva and the Chartered Insurance Institute two months later.

In June 2019, the trade body joined forces with the Department for International Trade to help promote InsurTech firms both domestically and internationally.

InsurTech UK and the Department for International Trade signed a Statement of Intent to collaborate on a series of initiatives.

As part of this collaboration, six InsurTech UK members will take part in a trade mission to San Francisco and the InsureTech Connect conference in Las Vegas later this month.

