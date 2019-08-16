Insurance Age

Quizzical Questions: 16 August 2019

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

 

 

 

Need a clue:

Biba accounts reveal reserves

FSCS declares broker in default

Admiral reveals Ogden hit in H1 2019

Broker suffers cyber breach

Tokio Marine Kiln closes branch

