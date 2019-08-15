Biba accounts reveal reserves of £3.89m

Chief executive Steve White pledged to use the surplus to benefit Biba members.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has published its financial statements for 2018.

According to documents filed with Companies House, the organisation’s profit and loss reserves have increased from £3.21m in 2017 to £3.89m in 2018.

Steve White, chief executive of Biba, told Insurance Age: “We look to use any surplus for the benefit of members and to help manage prevailing issues.

“In 2019, we are already looking at providing additional support for members arising from Brexit as well as developing new guidance on cyber and trade credit insurance and investigating new facilities for members.”

Positive

The growth can mostly be credited to a £152,000 increase in cash in hand and a £561,000 increase in debtors.

The statements also show that the average number of people employed by Biba in 2018 was 26, a marginal decline from 27 in 2017.

White added: “As a not for profit organisation, we always aim to balance the needs of members both short and longer term with appropriate risk management policies while safeguarding Biba’s future through careful financial management.”

Reporting

Prior to publishing its 2016 results, Biba revealed yearly figures for turnover, expenses, and profit.

The organisation now publishes condensed accounts on Companies House as a small business.

However, firms that are members of Biba will receive a full set of accounts as before.

