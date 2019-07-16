US-firm AssuredPartners buys Hettle Andrews

The move highlights the American company’s intention to develop its operations in the UK.

AssuredPartners has bought Hettle Andrews & Associates for an undisclosed sum.

The transaction is subject to customary approval by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Based in Birmingham, Hettle Andrews is an integrated risk management and insurance broking firm, focused on the education, charity and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom.

According to a statement from AssuredPartners it was co-founded in 2004 by Jon Hettle and Jo Andrews, the business employs over 30 people and records gross written premiums of over £20m per annum for its clients.

All staff and directors will stay with the business and the office will remain in its current location.

AssuredPartners described itself as the fastest-growing, independent insurance agency in the United States.

Founded in 2011, AssuredPartners has acquired in excess of 280 agencies, with offices in 30 states and circa 6,000 employees and revenues of $1.2bn (£0.96bn).

UK

Apax VIII sold its stake in AssuredPartners to GTCR earlier this year.

The statement noted: “The acquisition is a sign of intent to grow the AssuredPartners footprint across the UK, and to further develop its operations in London during GTCR’s ownership.”

David Heathfield, CEO AssuredPartners London, said: “We have been extremely impressed with the manner in which Jo and Jon run their operation and we are delighted that Hettle Andrews is now part of the rapidly growing AssuredPartners’ family.

“Jo and Jon are leaders in their field and their expertise and knowledge will be invaluable to us in helping to achieve our strategic goal of expanding our presence in the UK regional retail broker market.”

Deals

The American company has already made some UK deals buying London-based B&W Insurance Brokers earlier this year and Richard & Hart in 2016.

Jon Hettle, director and co-founder said: “All of the directors of Hettle Andrews are delighted to have concluded the sale of the business to AssuredPartners.

“As part of a wider group, we have considerable opportunity to grow together and to provide the same great service to existing and new clients.”

He added: “This is a new phase in the development of Hettle Andrews and we are excited about the future working together.

“We found ourselves in the privileged position of having a great deal of interest from potential suitors but felt that AssuredPartners offered something different to the existing acquirers in the marketplace.”

