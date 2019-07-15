CRL close to finding replacement for Alpha policies

Broker has had its deadline extended several times, but FSCS says "good progress" has been made in recent days.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has stated that broker, CRL Management is set to reach a deal with an insurer to provide replacement cover for Alpha policies soon.

The broker, which is an appointed representative of BCR Legal Group, has previously had its deadline to secure replacement cover extended several times following the collapse of unrated Danish provider Alpha in May 2018.

FSCS explained it has been working with CRL since May last year to find cover for Alpha’s 10-year latent defect/structural damage insurance policies, which lapsed on 11 August 2018 in accordance with Danish law.

The organisation said in a statement: “We appreciate the difficult position that many CRL Management/Alpha Insurance customers currently find themselves in, in light of the continued uncertainty surrounding replacement cover being secured.

“By far the best outcome here is for BCR/CRL to be successful in arranging replacement cover with a new, solvent insurer.”

Progress

The FSCS added that it is aware that, should a new insurer not be found, it will be difficult for affected policyholders to find replacement cover themselves, noting that the cost of that replacement cover is likely to be higher than the amount policyholders receive in premium refund compensation from the FSCS.

The statement continued: “For this reason we have granted BCR/CRL a number of deadline extensions in the hope that a new insurance provider can be found.

“BCR/CRL have assured FSCS that good progress has been made in recent days and it is likely a deal to secure replacement cover with a new, solvent insurer will be finalised shortly. We will provide a further update by the end of next week (Friday 19 July).”

CRL’s chief executive officer Steve Mansour told Insurance Age in April that CRL has “no legal or regulatory obligation in relation to the transfer, but is endeavouring to provide as much assistance as possible to support affected policyholders”.

