Moorhouse Group profit falls for the second year

CEO Lyndon Wood explains why his optimistic forecast for 2018 did not come to pass.

Moorhouse Group published its financial reports for 2018 on 4 July, calculated for the year ending 30 September 2018.

Turnover dropped to £6.22m in 2018 from £7.50m in 2017, and £10.77m in 2016.

Pre-tax profit fell 14% to £500,000 in 2018, from £570,000 in 2017.

Moorhouse had previously made pre-tax profit of £709,000 in 2016.

Explanation

It was the second consecutive year of disappointing results for the company, despite chief executive officer Lyndon Wood having predicted a return to growth in 2018.

Speaking to Insurance Age, Wood now explained that a strategy of heavy investment had dampened the year’s results: “The focus has been on technology advances and product builds. Investment went into technology and recruitment.

“The foundations have been laid for 2019.”

Going forward, the Moorhouse CEO said that marketing would drive growth: “We invest heavily into marketing. We develop and build our product ranges and technology solutions, and we roll that out through digital marketing.”

Difficulties

The company’s 2017 results had been hit by Danish insurer Qudos ending capacity deals with Moorhouse MGA Xbroker.

Following the break-up with Qudos, headcount at Moorhouse dropped from 137 to 102 and the company shut Xbroker’s London office.

“Our motor MGA is now fully run-off,” clarified Wood.

Future

Moorhouse chief financial officer and chief operating officer Bruce Gray outlined the challenges the business is facing in a strategic report.

According to the report, the impact of Qudos was still felt in 2018: “The year on year income and profit reduction in the account relates to the loss of the MGA motor capacity which reduced trading volumes in the wholesale side of the business.”

The board expects the disruption to now be over: “This has now fully washed through the accounts and the business has realigned to a direct model whilst remaining committed to securing alternative MGA capacity to support its wholesale distribution operations.”

Wood confirmed to Insurance Age that no alternative MGA has yet been secured to cover commercial vehicles.

