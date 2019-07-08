In-depth - claims: Part of the service

Providing a claims function is not something every broker does, but those wanting to retain business are offering the service to differentiate themselves and add value, Martin Friel reports

It’s often assumed that brokers live the good insurance life. The cut and thrust of winning business, beating up insurers and renewing clients year-on-year as the commissions roll in. It certainly sounds preferable to the life of your garden variety underwriter or loss adjuster.

But if the life of a broker is a glamorous one, then why on earth are we seeing more and more brokers getting involved in the messy word of claims?

The volume of claims going through the insurance market is staggering, with the Association of British Insurers reporting that general insurers paid out over £20bn in 2018.

It goes without saying that this £20bn didn’t just sail through the system – indeed, much of the criticism the industry attracts is due to the claims experience. This is the coalface of insurance, where the promise to pay is finally tested, and that is precisely why many brokers are getting involved.

“That is when the client needs us most,” says Gareth Cotty, MD of Thomas Carroll. “By being in control from day one, we can ensure that clients get the right advice and best service.

“Our role is to streamline the process, put our arms around the client and get the necessary information together quickly.”

There is huge variety in brokers managing claims. Some simply direct their customers to the insurer claims line. Others have recruited their own claims handlers, and appointed heads of claims and in-house loss adjusters to provide the service.

This is a huge level of investment into what is a non-cash generating function. So where exactly is this investment going? What does managing a claim look like for brokers?

Broker benefit

Jason Tripp, MD of claims handling firm Coplus, works with several brokers providing a range of customer-facing claims services. He sees the greatest benefit for brokers in the first notification of loss (FNOL).

“It’s make or break in that first telephone call,” he says. “By the end of the first call we want to tell the customer exactly what is going to happen next. It gives them clarity and certainty and if they have any questions they can ask them there and then. That will all be done using the broker’s brand so that positive customer experience is associated with them.”

And it is this payback that is attracting many. Although the argument over who ‘owns’ the client will never be resolved, it is the desire to provide the best possible service to customers that drives most brokers into claims.

“It’s about service and making sure we are keeping the insurer honest on the promise that they will pay the claim,” says Romero MD Simon Mabb.

On the right track

What that service looks like depends on the broker and, often, the product lines they are operating in, but common across the market is a desire to get the claim on the right track at the very beginning.

For example, Thomas Carroll has introduced a claims reporting app to its motor customers to help with that.

“When the incident happens, we get a live data capture with witness details and photos of damage which allows us to prevent exaggeration in third party claims,” Cotty explains.

“It takes about twenty minutes from first notification to get the information into insurers and getting the claim live.”

It is precisely because motor claims can be very complex, often with questions over liability and a complicated repair network to navigate, that brokers want to get involved. With their existing relationship with the client, they feel they are better placed to capture the information quickly and pull it together in a format that allows insurers to act quickly.

“FNOL is really important in terms of understanding who the parties are and the interactions between them,” agrees Paul Roberston, MD of Midway Insurance Brokers, a specialist in insuring buildings and blocks of flats.

He points out that property claims often involve escape of water and several properties in a building. This brings many parties into play, including the freeholder, the multiple lessees in the flats, managing agents, letting agents, tenants of lessees and of course, the insurer.

“That very quickly becomes complicated,” he says.

Insurer perspective

In this role, brokers are effectively acting as a point of triage early in the claim, making sure insurers have everything they need to get the process going. But how do insurers feel about brokers muscling in on claims?

Nick Smith, claims transformation director at Axa Insurance, says it depends on the complexity of a claim.

“Where we have standard business, we would prefer brokers to stay out as much as possible as we don’t see where they are adding value,” he says.

“When you get to more specialist areas I think there is a place for the broker. Where a broker has a scheme, they are experts in that sector and I can see the value add there. For brokers, I think it’s mainly around their brand and providing a customer service proposition.”

This is a view supported by Andrew Gibbons, MD of Mason Owen Financial Services. “Insurers welcome constructive involvement,” he says.

“The insurers appreciate us adding value where it is actually needed as we are their eyes and ears as we can help them deal with the claim in its entirety.”

So, although the primary driver is customer service, there is the bonus of providing more value to insurer partners in a competitive market, but brokers are taking different approaches to resourcing this extra level of service.

“I’ve seen both in-house and third-party approaches,” says Steve Crystal, head of financial crime at Sedgwick International UK.

“There are brokers out there who have got some quite significant claims operations and there are others who will look to subcontract that out to businesses like ours.”

Some of those brokers are investing heavily in their own claims resource.

Beyond FNOL Carrot Insurance is a telematics-based motor broker that has taken

the use of tech in its claims process further than most, with the data

they produce allowing them to help insurers manage motor claims beyond FNOL. Ed Rochfort, MD of Carrot, explains that it was this data that got the firm involved in FNOL in the first place. He says that insurers weren’t geared up to take in the accident notifications that the telematics were producing, so Carrot stepped in and started managing that FNOL process. But that involvement in claims has evolved. “We thought accident protection would be the main benefit of telematics but what we found was that the majority of the value is beyond FNOL – showing in low speed impacts that the claimed injuries just wouldn’t have been possible, for example.” With one insurer, Zurich, they ran a study of a year’s worth of claims and found that there was a 7.5% improvement in the loss ratio just by using the telematics data in the claims process. Although a specialist broker, Carrot’s experience does show that broker involvement in claims needn’t simply be about herding the cats. If approached strategically, with the right application of technology and a clear view of where they add value, brokers can start to carve out a far more fundamental role in the management of claims.

Investing in claims

Of 75 client-facing employees, Romero has 15 people in their claims team, including their own loss adjuster, a technical claims manager and a claims director. Likewise, Thomas Carroll has 12 dedicated claims people out of around 100 broking staff and at Mason Owen they have a claims team of four people out of 36 total employees.

Every head in a business costs money, so how are brokers managing to make this pay?

“As a business, we retain over 96% of our business and the integration with our claims support is a big part of that,” says Thomas Carroll’s Cotty.

And this belief that claims form a core part of a broker’s offering is shared by his peers.

“We have to do it and it is a point of differentiation. We are providing a service – you can’t just sell a policy and then drop it and tell the customer to ring an insurer. That doesn’t look good from a customer service perspective.”

Service

Fundamentally, what is driving this is that age old watchword of broking – service.

What is of primary importance is knowing their customer is going to get the same level of service they received when they bought the policy. And for an increasing number of brokers that means investing to maintain service levels, to ensure that the claim is set up correctly in the first place, to follow the claim to its conclusion and to keep the customer updated all the way to resolution.

If that is the case, is it natural to assume that we will see more and more brokers seeking to provide this level of service? Not necessarily. Romero’s Mabb believes that many of the larger, consolidating brokers are cutting back on claims service in a bid to cut costs.

But there is a solid base of brokers of all sizes across the country, operating in very different lines of business, who believe that assisting clients and insurers in the claims process doesn’t just make good business sense, it is fundamental to their service proposition.