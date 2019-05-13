Lloyd's reveals independent culture survey

Move follows reports of sexual harassment in the specialist insurance market.

Lloyd’s has commissioned the Banking Standards Board (BSB) to conduct an independent, market-wide culture survey on its behalf.

The specialist insurance market noted that the annual survey is intended to help Lloyd’s understand the working cultures that exist across the market, including standards and behaviour, and to inform further action.

This follows the publication of a Bloomberg Businessweek report which revealed a “deep-seated culture of sexual harassment” at the organisation and highlighted an atmosphere of “near-persistent harassment”, both verbal and physical endured by women who work there.

Lloyd’s stated that the confidential survey will run until 31 May 2019, after which the outcome and a resulting action plan will be reported back to the market.

The survey is part of a five-point plan, which was revealed in March this year. The aim is to create a more inclusive culture and ensure the market can attract motivate and retain talent.

Comprehensive

The plan was developed in collaboration with and endorsed by Lloyd’s Board and Council, as well as the Lloyd’s Market Association and the London & International Insurance Brokers Association.

Lloyd’s chief executive, John Neal, commented: “This survey, the largest of its kind, will help us build the most comprehensive picture of the culture within the insurance industry ever commissioned, and will guide Lloyd’s as we put in place further measures to build a diverse and inclusive market in which everyone is respected and valued.

“This will ensure the market can attract, motivate and retain the best talent, which is essential for building the future at Lloyd’s.”

Lloyd’s recently revealed a new strategy with a number of initiatives designed to transform the market. In its most recent set of financial results for 2018, the organisation posted an operating loss of £1.0bn. Losses in 2017 were £2.0bn.

