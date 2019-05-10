Ardonagh vs Gallagher judgement could take longer than three months

The long-running court battle between Ardonagh and Gallagher finally wrapped up on Friday, but a written judgement may take more than three months to arrive.

The case, which began in March and returned to court after a recess on Wednesday, revolves around an alleged conspiracy to poach employees from Gallagher-owned Alesco carried out by Bishopsgate, which is part of the Ardonagh group.

The case centres around four employees who left Gallagher-owned Alesco in 2017 and moved to Ardonagh-owned Bishopsgate - Nawaf Hasan, Peter Burton, Gerard Maginn and James Brewins.

Destabilisation

The final hearing, on Friday May 10, saw Gallagher lawyer Gavin Mansfield QC speak of the alleged destabilisation of the business as a result of the departures.

He said: “As a result of the unlawful actions that led to the destabilisation of employees, my clients took reasonable steps to secure the business, making retention payments to employees. We say those sums are recoverable.”

Mansfield said that the large sums of money paid in retentions were reasonable given the circumstances.

“Any decision made in this situation is made with imperfect information. If you put yourself in the position of [Gallagher UK CEO] Mr Matson, you’ve got four resignations over the course of a month. You don’t know where they’re going and what offers they may have received. You have no idea of the scale of the attack.”

Cross-examination

As a matter of procedure, Mansfield recalled defence witnesses David Ross, Ardonagh CEO, and Peter Burton, Bishopsgate energy managing director, to put allegations to them.

Mansfield listed the accusations against Ross, all of which were denied. He accused Ross of providing a loan to Burton in order to induce him to act in the interests of Ardonagh Group.

Ross said: “The loan was not contingent upon anything.”

Mansfield similarly listed the numerous accusations against Peter Burton, all of which were again denied.

Burton said: “I left the Alesco team in a very strong position.”

Response

In a response to the claimant summing up, lawyer for Ardonagh David Craig QC said the accusations against Burton were that he had breached fidelity to his employer by accepting a loan facilitated by David Ross.

The accusation against Hasan was that he had submitted a business plan to Bishopsgate that had allegedly contained privileged information from his employer.

Craig said the two incidences were isolated and did not suggest a conspiracy. He said: “These are vastly different allegations of wrongdoing. They are coincidental. This is the basis on which the claimants suggest there is a conspiracy, and they simply do not bear the weight of inference.”

Judgement

Closing the case, Justice Freeman declined to give a timeline on the judgement. He said he would under normal circumstances take three months to produce a conclusion but there was a significant amount of work.

“I can’t commit myself to a specific amount of time,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of work for me to do and I have a number of other commitments.”

