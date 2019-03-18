Blog: Insurance industry is in a "war for talent"

Sutton Specialist Risks's John Ludley and Equipsme's Matthew Reed discuss why brokers need to up their game on benefits packages to attract young talent to the industry.

Ask most people how they ended up with a career in the insurance industry and you’ll probably hear that it was by accident, rather than design.

The struggle to attract young talent to our industry is not a new subject and the concerns voiced by brokers have frequently been covered by Insurance Age.

So what are broking firms doing to tackle the challenge? Some have been proactive in setting up apprenticeships or graduate schemes, or creating defined training programmes, but is this enough?

There is abundant research out there which demonstrates how important perks and benefits are to potential employees before accepting a new job, and the positive impact these benefits have when it comes to staff retention.

Survey

To establish a firmer picture of what broking businesses are doing in this important area, we teamed up to survey both employees and owners and managers and see if there was a meeting of minds when it comes to benefit packages, or a divergence of opinion.

The results threw up an interesting picture.

Less than two thirds of employees (60%) who responded actually have a benefits package – but of those who do, a whopping 86% said it made them feel more valued.

Notwithstanding this strong sentiment from employees, only a third of owners/managers who responded said that they offer some form of benefits package.

Despite medical insurance consistently ranking second only to workplace pensions as the most popular employer-paid benefit in just about every bit of research out there, only 10% of the owner managers we surveyed and who provide a benefits package said they offer some form of health cover.

We found this particularly odd given that of all the perks, surely health insurance should be the one that an insurance broker should feel the most confident about buying even if they don’t have an HR professional in their business?

Wellbeing

An overwhelming 95% of employees said that wellbeing in the workplace is important to them and the vast majority (83%) of employees whose employer does have a wellbeing strategy or policy said it makes them feel more engaged with their employer.

Yet only 10% of employers who responded said they have such a strategy or policy in place and only 10% are considering implementing one.

Unsurprising perhaps then that less than a third of employees we surveyed said enough was done in their workplace to support mental health and wellbeing.

If broking firms want to attract young talent to their businesses, they need to study what other industries competing for that same talent are offering. They might be surprised at the simplicity of some of the perks on offer.

War for talent

As digital natives, young people are naturally drawn towards technology companies. Firms like Rackspace give their employees a day off on their birthday.

Google provides healthy and varied meals which staff love saying it saves them time and money as well as giving them a chance to chat to colleagues.

With strong employment figures, we’re in a war for talent.

Brokers need to wake up to the fact that well-designed employment packages that go beyond the basic salary, holiday and pension offer will play a massive part in helping them compete effectively to attract and retain that talent.

John Ludley is managing director at Sutton Specialist Risks and Matthew Reed is MD at Equipsme