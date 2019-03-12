'Employees are not chattel': Peter Burton defence in Gallagher staff poaching case

Peter Burton was treated as a “traitor” after leaving Alesco for Bishopsgate, his defence will say.

Burton, who was formerly executive partner at Gallagher-owned Alesco, joined Ardonagh-owned Bishopsgate as managing director in August 2017.

He is one of the defendants in a wider staff poaching case brought by Gallagher against Ardonagh.

Burton left Alesco after serving a three-year non-compete restriction that dated from the acquisition of Alesco in 2014, and expired in April 2017.

‘Chattel’

According to his defence documents, he received offers or interest from nine potential employers, following the expiration of the non-compete clause, including: Miller Insurance; Ed Broking; RK Harrison; BMS; RAP; Price Forbes; Lockton; THB and a potential startup.

In addition, he received an offer from Bishopsgate.

His defence says: “Employees are human beings, not chattels.

“If they are unhappy at work or receive a better offer of employment (both of which happened in this case) they are likely to leave their employment and join a competitor. The law does not prohibit this; it encourages it.”

Losses

Gallagher is claiming for alleged lost business from the departure of Burton, as well as “in excess of £8m” that was paid in retention fees to other staff that were considering leaving.

Burton’s defence adds: “Mr Burton’s decision to leave was likely to cause some loss to the claimants, but not recoverable loss. His decision to leave Alesco was a lawful one.

“The claimants have comprehensively failed to recognise this distinction between recoverable loss which flows from unlawful acts, and other irrecoverable losses which do not flow from unlawful conduct.”

Conspiracy

Burton is accused of conspiring with another Alesco employee, Nawaf Hasan, in the staff-poaching case. However, Burton’s defence says that there was limited contact between the two men.

It adds: “Mr Hasan was an employee who worked in a different team and with whom Mr Burton had no working relationship.”

The only other employee who worked in the same 22-employee upstream energy team at Alesco with Burton was James Brewins, a partner at Alesco, who became a director at Bishopsgate.

Burton’s defence said that Brewins had his own “very particular reasons for being unhappy at work”.

The defence adds: “The claimants have not been able to adduce evidence from a single one of the remaining team members to the effect that Mr Burton encouraged them or colluded with them to leave Alesco and join Bishopsgate.”

Traitors

According to the defence, Brewins was referred to as a “pr*ck”, a “c*nt” and an “utter tw*t”, when he resigned. When Burton resigned, an Alesco manager allegedly said “lets burn all the f*ckers”.

“Their reactions were not ones of concern that their employees might be unhappy at work,” the defence says. “Nor were they sanguine reactions recognising that, in a competitive market, employees will come and go.

“Rather the reactions were to view all those leaving as traitors and to rush to the judgment that they must have behaved unlawfully.”

The skeleton defence document comes amid the publication of similar documents from Hasan and Gallagher.

