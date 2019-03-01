Profit and GWP up at Hastings in 2018

CFO Richard Hoskins hails "solid results" despite competitive market and says broker will continue to invest in data and digital engagement.

Hastings Group has reported a 3% rise in gross written premium (GWP) to £958.3m in 2018, compared to £930.8m last year.

In addition, operating profit came in at £190.6m (2017: £184.1m) and its combined operating ratio was 89.4% in 2018 (2017: 87.0%).

Hastings further posted a pre-tax profit of £130.6m for the year, up slightly from the £126.7m profit achieved last year, with net revenue also growing from £715.6m in 2017 to £756.4m in 2018.

Growth

Chief financial officer Richard Hoskins said the provider was “pleased with this solid set of results in a very competitive environment”.

“It comes down to knowing when to grow fast and put your foot onto the accelerator, and when to just make sure you’re being a little bit careful in an environment where claims costs are going up faster than premium inflation,” he noted.

Looking at the different divisions, GWP in its private car business grew to £919.5m (2017: £888.1m), while GWP in home came in at £7.1m (2017: £5.8m) and the figure for the bike business was £18.1m (2017: £16.0m).

However, GWP in its van business fell to £13.6m, compared to £20.9m in 2017.

Hastings further noted that the number of live customer policies grew to 2.71m in 2018 from 2.64m in the preceding year.

Management

In March 2018, Toby van der Meer, previously managing director of the firm’s UK trading subsidiary Hastings Insurance services, took over the chief executive officer role.

Former CEO Gary Hoffman moved to become non-executive chairman.

“Toby has done a fantastic job in his first year,” Hoskins commented.

Adding: “He knows the business very well, which was important when we had the transition from Gary to Toby.

“I’ve been really impressed with how he’s stepped into the CEO role, he’s going to really energise the business. It’s been a very smooth transition.”

Investment

He noted that Hastings’ focus in 2019 would be to continue to invest in the business, specifically in regards to data and digital engagement.

“We will be investing in more data to give us competitive advantage and pricing insights and also enable our customers to interact with us in a more digital friendly way,” he summed up.

The CFO further explained that it was not looking to make acquisitions, but would continue to focus on organic growth.

“Clearly if there was a bolt-on acquisition that enabled us to accelerate one of our strategic objectives and it came with the right capabilities at the right price, we would look at that, but it’s not part of our core agenda,” he concluded.

Hastings has previously announced that Hoskins, who has been with the business since 2015, is retiring from the broker.

The business has appointed John Worth as its new CFO and in addition, Mark Parker has recently joined as chief operating officer and Elizabeth G. Chambers as an independent non-executive director.

