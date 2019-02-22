PIB legal dispute settled out of court

Consolidator began court proceedings against former employee for alleged breach of his duties while on gardening leave in November.

Legal proceedings between PIB Group and its former employee David Wagstaff were settled last week, Insurance Age can reveal.

The consolidator initially began formal court proceedings against Wagstaff, previously a director of PIB-owned Cooke & Mason, in November 2018 for alleged breach of his duties whilst on gardening leave.

However, the case was settled before it went to court.

Action

PIB chief executive officer Brendan McManus told Insurance Age: “It was disappointing that we had to take legal action against a highly remunerated senior executive who had been with us for many years.

“However, PIB always takes issues of employee conduct extremely seriously and in cases like this will not hesitate to take the necessary steps to protect its business.”

Wagstaff now leads Romero Insurance Brokers’ new Nottingham office.

Romero group managing director Simon Mabb explained that the business had not been party to any of the action.

Timing

According to Mabb, the dispute was related to a client that had moved from PIB to Romero at the same time that Wagstaff was on gardening leave.

But he describes the timing as “coincidental”, adding: “It actually relates to us appointing Cooke & Mason’s ex claims director David Lamping, who joined us in April 2018.

“He was very close to this client and came out of his covenant in about June 2018. This coincided with David Wagstaff handing his notice in.”

According to Mabb, there was no admission made by Wagstaff and the cost of the settlement was covered by PIB’s own D&O insurers.

David Wagstaff declined to comment.

