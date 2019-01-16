PIB merges underwriting offerings

Q Underwriting brings together aQmen Underwriting Services, TFP Schemes and Thistle Underwriting Services under a shared Toba.

PIB’s Q Underwriting has officially launched in a move that unites the broker’s managing general agent (MGA) businesses.

At the start of this month aQmen Underwriting Services, TFP Schemes and Thistle Underwriting Services became part of the same unit.

According to PIB they now share a common Terms of Business Agreement (Toba) and the proposition enables brokers to access over 30 niche commercial lines products across the three MGA brands.

Previously, individual Tobas were required to trade with each MGA.

Delegated authority

Bernard Mageean, CEO of Q Underwriting commented: “Quite simply, Q is an underwriting business written on a delegated authority basis from multiple A-rated insurers. The proposition brings together our established and trusted teams of 120 experts who provide specialist products for niche sectors.

“Our 1,700 brokers can now enjoy direct access to all our products through one common Toba. The benefits for brokers will increase over time as new products are launched and if we acquire similar businesses in future.”

Specialisms include casualty and construction through Thistle Underwriting; charities and recruitment through aQmen Underwriting; and motor and taxi through TFP Schemes.

Acquisitions

PIB bought aQmen in 2017, TFP Schemes in the same year, and acquired Thistle from JLT in 2016.

PIB detailed that the teams will continue to trade under their established brands but that Q Underwriting has its own identity and will become the dominant brand over time.

Macgeean joined PIB in February 2016 tasked with driving the growth and development of its MGA strategy through a combination of acquisitions and recruitment of teams and individuals.

Stuart Webb, operations director for Q Underwriting, commented: “This is both a legal and regulatory change which also improves our distribution.

“It gives PIB Group’s underwriting division its own identity as well as providing our brokers with easier access into our broad product offering.

“Preparation work has been underway for over six months and the reception from our brokers and insurers has been very positive.”

