Interview: Starting up on your own

James Noble, managing director of My First UK, tells us about the challenges and rewards of creating a new broking business.

Why did you decide to start the business?

It was off the back of my own experience of getting car insurance for the first time. I quickly learned that it’s very daunting for a first time driver and a young person. There are a lot of things in insurance that you don’t necessarily understand, for example excesses, different levels of cover and comprehensive third party.

I saw a gap in the market for a company that actually guided young people through that process and made it easier for them to make an informed decision without experience. We began trading towards the second half of 2016.

How hard was it to get up and running?

It was difficult. What helped me get the business off the ground was becoming an appointed representative (AR) of Ten Insurance Services. They were fantastic at putting together the compliance side of the business for us and working with them gave us the ability to learn as we were creating the brand.

How many staff do you have now?

In total we have 14 employees on our books now. They’re a mixture of full time and part time. That’s split between our head office which is based in Bracknell and our call centre office which is based in Birmingham.

What is your target in regards to gross written premium?

We’ve been aiming to write over £7m GWP this year. We’ve grown really quickly but in a year’s time our target after another year of growth would be £10m of GWP.

Where do you see yourself and the business in about three years’ time?

I see My First being a financial department store for young people. Anything that you do for the first time – whether insurance based or financial – we believe we can create a company that can guide you through that.

We want to continue to grow and implement future technology, including bots and chat systems that will engage with the customer without the need to speak to an actual individual.

What do you specialise in?

We started primarily doing first time drivers, but our product range can now cater for 17 to 30-year-olds on the roads as private car users. We’ve also just launched our first online quote facility for van and we have a high net worth department.

The next step is a bespoke product with Markerstudy which will allow us to create a telematics offering for a much wider age range, which is a first for them.

Can you specify what Ten helped you with?

Because of our lack of experience they set myself and my business partner George [Abbott, director] up to sit our Chartered Insurance Institute exams to gain some knowledge of insurance.

They also audit our accounts. At the very start of the business they allowed us to use their branding to go and work on building agencies with underwriters. Using the Ten name allowed us to get meetings with companies and businesses we wouldn’t normally be able to get in front of.

What has support from insurers been like?

Support has been really good, we’re building a relationship with Markerstudy and they’re very forward-thinking and open to disruption in the industry. We now have a panel of 14 insurers in total.

Would you advise other people to go out on their own?

It can be quite daunting to take that first step and go alone. But when you take that step to create your own business you get a level of freedom that you just don’t get when you’re employed in another company.

I would highly recommend it.

