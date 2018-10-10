HNW Forum: Book your place today

Take part in insightful workshops and listen to fascinating speakers at this year's HNW Forum.

The HNW Forum is open for registration so sign up now to listen to top speakers and take part in business useful workshops.

The popular event takes place at Etc.venues Fenchurch in London on 18 October.

This year’s keynote speaker is Simon Foster, chief executive officer of TY Danjuma Family Office.

He will explain to brokers what the insurance needs are of the HNW clients with Familuy Office’s to manage thier insurance needs and will outline some of the diverse range of risks they face.

The agenda also includes an unmissable panel session on managing general agents (MGA) and their role the modern HNW insurance market, which will explore how broker and MGAs can collaborate more effectively.

Workshops

In addition, the day features a number of insightful interactive workshops looking closer at some of the issues impacting the high net worth market at the moment.

Oak Underwriting’s session will take a deep dive into the cyber threats impacting HNW individuals and the steps brokers can take to protect clients against a cyber-attack.

Meanwhile, Ecclesiastical will examine the current status of the fine art market and what brokers should be aware of when advising clients with significant art collections.

Home & Legacy will look in to the pertinent issue of escape of water and explain how brokers can educate clients to help manage the risks.

And finally, Arag will address the unique set of risks that the rich and famous encounter that are covered by legal insurance.

Sign up today to ensure you get a place at this essential event for the high net worth sector.