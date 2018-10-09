Biba: Action needed to prevent IPT rise

Trade body urges brokers to make noise to stop fresh IPT rise in the Autumn Budget.

Steve White, chief executive of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba), has warned of the “serious threat” that insurance premium tax (IPT) will rise again in the 2018 Autumn Budget on 29 October.

In last year’s Autumn Budget Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond announced that he would keep the tax at 12%, which was welcomed by the sector after it had seen IPT double in just two years.

But White explained that this could change this year after the government committed to raising funds for the NHS.

“Soft touch”

He told Insurance Age: “They have said they are going to freeze the duty on fuel so unless they’re prepared to hit the main taxes such as income tax and VAT, which there doesn’t appear to be much appetite for them to do, IPT has always been seen as a relatively soft touch for them.”

White further called on brokers to take action and write to their MPs to encourage them to prevent IPT from rising again.

“We’ve got template letters for brokers themselves to send to their MPs and for their customers to send to their MPs,” he continued.

“It takes noise at Treasury and by that we mean MPs writing to the Treasury saying their constituents don’t want this to happen. If no one complains there is no noise and the government thinks it’s a soft touch.”

According to White, Biba had spoken to Mel Stride MP, who is responsible for IPT, at the Conservative Party Conference last week and Stride had admitted that IPT was high at 12%.

However, he had not made a commitment that it wouldn’t increase in the Autumn Budget.

Uninsured driving

White explained: “There is a clear intention from Treasury not to raise IPT to levels where it would impact the take up of insurance.

“But IPT has doubled in the last three years now and what has happened during that time is that the rate of uninsured driving has increased.”

He argued that while there were other factors impacting uninsured driving, the upward movement of premiums caused by the increases in IPT was a big reason for it.

“We have some anecdotal evidence that there are take up issues now with the rate at 12% so there is pressure,” White added.

He concluded: “They may not change it but they might change it so we’re not complacent enough to think it won’t happen.”

Concerns

Biba has previously called for an IPT freeze after a survey of brokers revealed a concern that many individuals and businesses were likely to dramatically scale back their insurance protection if the tax rose again.

The trade body has also committed to making sure that the additional money raised from the 2016 IPT rise is used on flood resilience, as promised by the government in the 2016 Spring Budget statement.

In February this year Biba confirmed that money from IPT had provided an extra £700m for flood protection measures.

In June, former insurance broker Craig Tracey MP questioned the government on where exactly the money had gone.

David Rutley, interim parliamentary under secretary of state for the environment, then revealed that the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) had been allocated £446.6m while the Department for Transport received £150.5m.

There was no clarification of the discrepancy to the £700m figure originally advertised.

Last year total tax to the UK government from IPT reached £6bn, up from £4.88bn reported the previous year.

