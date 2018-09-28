Quizzical questions: 28 September 2018
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
Insurer claims the product is the first of its kind.
Fraudsters were targeting people in the UK in online scam.
Only 8% of brokers say they “know everything they need to know” ahead of new legislation coming in on 1 October.
Third deal of the year adds £8m of GWP to the group.
Deal for personal lines specialist adds over one million customers to the group.
Most read
- Management and integration key to Ardonagh success with Swinton, say experts
- Ardonagh buys Swinton for £165m
- More than a quarter of brokers still unaware of IDD as October deadline looms
- RSA in shock profit warning
- Ardonagh pledges to keep the Swinton brand
- FCA to launch dual pricing investigation in “a few weeks’ time”
- Aston Lark buys Pharos Insurance Brokers