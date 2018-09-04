MUM sells MGB Insurance Brokers to Trireme

The firm will sit alongside Oxford Insurance Brokers and James Hampden International.

Trireme Insurance Group, the international subsidiary of U.S. Risk Insurance Group, has bought MGB Insurance Brokers from Manchester Underwriting Management (MUM) for an undisclosed sum.

MUM bought the Lloyd’s broker in November 2013, when it was known as Senior Wright Indemnity, and rebranded the professional indemnity experts the following month.

MGB, which has been trading various guises since 2001, also lists D&O, financial institutions, management liability, cyber liability and medical malpractice among its specialisms.

It will operate alongside Trireme’s existing London brokers, Oxford Insurance Brokers and James Hampden International.

Entrepreneurial

Nick Bender, joint managing director of MGB, said: “Glenn Gostling and I are delighted to join the U.S. Risk family of companies.

“We believe their entrepreneurial culture matches up very well with ours, and we are excited to be able to both supplement our offering to current brokers and clients and to expand our client base through the U.S. Risk network of agents.”

Randall Goss, chairman of Trireme Insurance Group, commented: “MGB’s approach to its partner brokers and clients is very similar to U.S. Risk’s.

“They value client service and building a long-term relationship by demonstrating their expert knowledge of their market segments. We are thrilled to have them as part of our group.”

