Anscombe hails "significant organic growth" at Seventeen Group

CEO says growth was driven by investment in specialist areas, as the firm continues to invest in IT and make acquisitions.

Seventeen Group chief executive Paul Anscombe has said the company is “pleased with its position” after posting increased revenue and Ebitda for the full year 2017.

Anscombe told Insurance Age that the results had been driven by organic growth which was achieved through investment in the firm’s specialist areas of business as well as cross-selling products to existing clients.

“What’s pleasing to see is that whilst we’ve been making acquisitions we’ve seen significant volumes of new business with existing teams,” he commented.

“The growth wasn’t just about buying businesses and achieving top line growth that way. The underlying businesses are performing well.”

Anscombe highlighted that the business had seen “significant organic growth” in its motor sport division, as well as in healthcare and in hospitality and leisure.

According to the CEO, Seventeen, which includes James Hallam and Touchstone Underwriting, is set to reach its targets for the 2018 financial year.

Acquisitions

The business has completed four acquisitions so far this year – Complete Insurance Solutions, Total Insurance Services, Rupert Burgoyne and Everard Insurance Brokers.

Anscombe commented: “The acquisitions we’ve made have so far integrated well and the numbers are where we expected them to be.

“We do a fair bit of work on integration plans with any business we acquire so we really don’t expect any surprises.”

He noted that the company is planning to make another purchase this year, adding that there is also one in the pipeline for next year.

IT platform

In addition, Anscombe explained that the company is investing in a new Lloyd’s IT platform after James Hallam became a Lloyd’s accredited broker in 2016.

“Acturis is a really good platform for regional brokers but it’s not appropriate for Lloyd’s business so we’re investing in a new platform for that side of the business,” he continued. “We’re due to launch that by the end of the year.”

Seventeen Group is also launching a new private healthcare division next month.

Anscombe concluded: “We’re in a good position for the rest of the year and we continue to invest in the business for next year.

“The focus this year is to have another solid year and invest in people and IT.”

