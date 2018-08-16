CII questions future of Chartered proposition

The number of members holding chartered titles slipped in 2017.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) is considering the future of its Corporate Chartered proposition, Insurance Age can reveal.

As part of this, the professional body has launched a consultation to seek the views of insurance and personal finance professionals on its current offering.

The Chartered position, which is made up of three titles; Chartered Insurers, Chartered Insurance Brokers and Chartered Financial Planners, was launched 11 years ago.

The CII noted that over 900 firms and divisions today hold Corporate Chartered status, something it said publicly demonstrates their commitment to professionalism and its importance for clients.

The CII noted: “The criteria were last revised in 2014 but ensuring Chartered is always the badge of trust for consumers and the public means regular review and consultation.”

Falling?

Most recent figures showed 23,137 members holding chartered titles in 2017, a slight drop on the 23,266 reported in the previous year. The Annual Report also showed that insurance membership of the body had fallen depite overall membership increasing.

This consultation period will run from 15 August to 24 September 2018 and is looking to address the following key areas:

Eligibility criteria; how firms demonstrate their commitment to professionalism

Value proposition; do the current elements of Chartered create a valued outcome

Process; addressing the application and renewal process

Oversight; partnering with firms to ensure professional standards are upheld

Expansion; raise awareness of Chartered in the profession and with the public

Key findings will be published in early 2019 or sooner if concluded earlier.

Evolution

Commenting on the forthcoming consultation, Sian Fisher, CEO of the CII, said: “These are crucial times for the insurance and personal finance profession, with our recent work on the Public Trust Index highlighting clear areas to address.

“The CII constantly strives to maintain the standards of professionalism and we’re conscious of the need to always be evolving this support for our membership and the wider sector. This consultation on our Corporate Chartered proposition, is essential to guide and focus our direction of travel.”

