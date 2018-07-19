MVP the “ideal partner” for Ataraxia, says Stuart Randall

Former CEO has no plans for what comes next after 44 years in insurance.

“Ataraxia was unique and I always thought if it was successful it would be copied and there was only a two year window of opportunity,” Stuart Randall has told Insurance Age.

“But Ataraxia remains unique in the market, there are lots of people who have tried to copy it but have not succeeded.”

As revealed by Insurance Age the former CEO has retired from the business that he founded in 2010 selling up to Minority Venture Partners (MVP) and other shareholders.

According to Randall, the offering looked simple from the outside but was actually very complex.

“We have a unique set of skills which we have honed over the years,” he continued listing taxation planning, knowledge of company restructuring and insurance experience as being in the mix.

“It is not easy, it seems easy but is not,” he maintained.

Unique

Randall declared that maintaining the uniqueness of the operation was “very satisfying” as he praised his 10 colleagues.

“Those 10 people have done over 38 deals in the past years,” he detailed.

“The scalability of Ataraxia has always been there but we preferred to build it at a steady pace.”

The size of the deal has not been released.

Filings at Companies House show that Ataraxia’s shareholder funds grew from just over £580,000 in 2013 to £2.8m in 2016 and leapt again to £4.2m in 2017.

However Randall declined to comment on any financial figures.

Exit strategy

What then of the brokers behind the consistent and profitable rises in net assets?

“We’ve had nothing but praise,” he argued. Over the years some of the north of 38 investments have sold up to each other leaving around 31 now and Randall flagged that only one had sold outside the group.

“Every broker has achieved its ambition within the group and are very comfortable with Ataraxia. We got a huge amount of positivity from them and a lot of recommendations.”

The lack of an exit strategy for firms was part of the reason Randall hailed the involvement of MVP.

“MVP is the ideal partner as they understand the concept of minority shareholdings,” he declared.

“They jumped at the chance because Ataraxia sits very well alongside MVP’s offering.”

Differences between the two include the access to capital up front.

“When brokers wish to exit fully there wasn’t the option in Ataraxia apart from selling into other Ataraxia brokers,” Randall admitted.

“There is no obligation or compulsion to use it but MVP have an offering which is going to be quite attractive to a lot of people if they wish to exit.”

Future plans

The ex-Ataraxia boss has been in insurance for 44 years.

He revealed that his original intention had been to run Ataraxia for seven years but had stayed on longer as he was happy working with the team.

“At 62 I felt it was the time to hand over to everyone else,” he concluded adding that he would be helping his wife grow her childcare nursery business into a chain but had nothing on the horizon in insurance.

“I have plenty of ideas about what to do but no plans.

“I’m pleased to have a break.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.